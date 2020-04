Several people were questioned overnight after a shooting in Lexington.

It happened at 1 a.m. on Dedman Lane near Bluegrass Airport.

Lexington Police found woman who was hurt in a domestic dispute. Her son told officers he shot a man in the leg who was accused of assaulting her. Police later found that man on Leestown Road.

All three people were questioned.

As of now, no charges have been filed.