Three-star wide receiver Armond Scott announced on his Twitter Sunday night that he is committing to Kentucky.

The Euclid, Ohio native was recruited by Vince Marrow and is the sixth commit in the 2021 class, joining defensive end Kahlil Saunders, offensive tackles David Wohlabaugh and Paul Rodriguez, quarterback Kaiya Sheron and wide receiver Chauncey Magwood.

Scott held offers from ten schools, including Michigan State, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Boston College.