Three teens injured in Adair County crash

A head-on collision with a tree on the Lindsey Wilson campus sent three teenagers to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say the wreck happened on Fairground Street.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Riley Baker, of Columbia, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima when the car left the road and crashed into the tree.

EMS personnel took Baker, as well as his passengers – 18-year-old Ashley Pelston, also of Columbia, and a 17-year-old male juvenile – to TS Samson Columbia for treatment. Police say the juvenile was later flown to UK for treatment of more serious injuries.

No word, at this time, on the condition of any of the people involved.

Investigators say charges may be pending in the wreck.

