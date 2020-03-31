LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The global market and economy have been crushed by COVID-19. Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers shares three things you can do in your portfolio to mitigate damage now and for the long term.
Three things to do for your investments during a pandemic
By WKYT News Staff |
Posted: Tue 10:57 AM, Mar 31, 2020
