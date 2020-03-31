Three things to do for your investments during a pandemic

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The global market and economy have been crushed by COVID-19. Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers shares three things you can do in your portfolio to mitigate damage now and for the long term.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus