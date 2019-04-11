Thriller ‘Mine 9’ comes to Kentucky Theatre April 19

An independent film telling the story of Appalachian coal miners trapped underground after a methane explosion will open in Lexington on April 19.

The film, directed, written, and produced by Eddie Mensore, centers around nine miners with only a one-hour supply of oxygen, and their struggle to escape alive.

The thriller is opening on limited screens in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee before expanding to other areas of the country.

The movie will open at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.

