Have you seen the latest craze on social media?

People are taking videos of themselves throwing slices of cheese at babies. Why? We have no idea.

People are obviously having mixed reactions to the craze, because duh. Some people say it's unnecessary and stupid, while others think it's hilarious.

For the most part, the babies seem unfazed. Some of them even take the opportunity to have a little snack after the cheese lands on their face.

So here it is, the #CheeseChallenge: