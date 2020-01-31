Ticket sales announced for 2020 Railbird Festival

Organizers for Lexington’s Railbird Festival are preparing for a second round of the popular event.

The festival will again be held at Keeneland and is scheduled to happen Aug. 22 and 23.

Ticket sales for the music festival will go on sale in February. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Valentine’s Day. That’s prior to the lineup announcement, which will come out on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets will go on sale two days later, on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

About 30,000 people went to the first Railbird Festival last year at Keeneland.

For more information on ticket sales and prices, visit RailBirdFest.com.

