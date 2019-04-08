Free tickets for UK Maker's Mark bottle signing to be released Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Commemorative Maker's Mark bottles celebrating UK basketball hit shelves Friday, April 5.
Tickets to have those bottles signed will be released Monday, April 8 at 8:30 a.m. People can get a free ticket online after creating an account.
The signing event takes place at Keeneland Race Course's Keene Barn at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12.
Head Coach John Calipari and members of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team will be there.
This is the fifth and final bottle in a series honoring UK's championship basketball teams.