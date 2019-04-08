Free tickets for UK Maker's Mark bottle signing to be released Monday morning

Commemorative Maker's Mark bottles celebrating UK basketball hit shelves Friday, April 5.

Tickets to have those bottles signed will be released Monday, April 8 at 8:30 a.m. People can get a free ticket online after creating an account.

The signing event takes place at Keeneland Race Course's Keene Barn at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

Head Coach John Calipari and members of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team will be there.

This is the fifth and final bottle in a series honoring UK's championship basketball teams.