Tickets for Breeders' Cup 2020 go on sale March 9

A prestigious horse racing event is returning to Lexington.

This year the Breeders' Cup will be back at Keeneland for the first time in five years.

The championship isn't until November, but tickets go on sale in March and they are expected to sell out fast.

On Tuesday the Breeders' Cup announced that tickets will go on sale Mar. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

It's the second time the thoroughbred racing event will be at Keeneland. The event will run on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

This year event organizers expect high attendance. That's why they're encouraging fans to start looking up tickets now by visiting BreedersCup.com/2020.

Single-day tickets range from $40 to $440 on Friday and $60 to $590 on Saturday.

Two-day packages will be anywhere from $325 to $1,700.

Event organizers say people can expect a longer than normal wait and queue times during the first few hours when tickets go on sale. Organizers note that people will be placed into a queue on a first-come basis and will be allotted time to make their purchase.

Tickets must be bought in advance because tickets will not be sold the days of the event at the racetrack.

To prepare for this year's event, the Breeders' Cup and Keeneland will invest more than $10.5 million in the coming months to expand luxury seating areas and hospitality features.