Tickets sell out to watch Bevin-Beshear debate on UK campus

In less than a week, tickets to be in the live audience as Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear square off in "The Kentucky Debate" sold out.

"The stage is set for a blockbuster night for Kentucky politics," said WKYT political editor Bill Bryant who moderate the October 15 debate with Shannon Cogan from WAVE in Louisville. "The fact such a large venue sold out so quickly shows how engaged and invested Kentuckians are in this governor's race."

Gray Television stations, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, and the UK Student Government Association are sponsoring the debate at the 1,502-seat Singletary Center for the Arts.

"It is such an honor to be able to host Kentucky's gubernatorial candidates here on campus," UK Student Government Vice President Katherine Speece said. "I hope that this debate offers clarity to voters and progresses us to a better Kentucky."

The debate will come as the race between the political rivals enters the home stretch leading into the November 5 election.

It will air live from 7 to 8 p.m. (6 to 7 p.m. central) on WKYT in Lexington; WAVE in Louisville; WBKO-FOX in Bowling Green; WYMT in Hazard; and TriState's CW in Huntington, W. Va. Those stations will also live stream the event on their websites along with KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Mo.; WXIX in Cincinnati; WFIE in Evansville, Ind.; and WVLT in Knoxville, Tenn.

Questions will be selected by the sponsors in order to cover a wide range of topics of interest to Kentuckians.

"The League of Women Voters of Kentucky invites everyone to join us for this debate between candidates for governor. Democracy only works when we all become active and informed, casting votes for the candidates of our choice," Fran Wagner of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky said.

Attendees must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15 when the doors will be closed. For the event, no bags or backpacks will be permitted in the auditorium. Purses larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches will also not be permitted.

