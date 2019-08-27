Tickets sold out at Kroger Field for Kentucky-Florida game

The University of Kentucky has announced the Wildcats' Sept. 14 matchup against the Florida Gators is sold out.

The game is the first conference matchup for both teams, and it will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida (1-0) was able to get past Miami in the first game of the FBS regular season with a 24-20 victory. The Gators had their 31-game winning streak snapped in Gainesville in 2018 when Kentucky won 27-16.

UK is warning ticket-purchasers of counterfeit tickets on the secondary market. The university advises customers to use Ticketmaster, which is UK's verified resale marketplace.