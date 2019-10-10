Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field go on sale Friday

Tickets for the first-ever concert at Kroger Field go on sale Friday.

Country music superstar and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will headline the April 25 concert, with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola also performing.

If you’re wondering how much tickets will set you back, floor seats begin at $129. Lower bowl seats run between $99 and $129, while upper searing begins at $49.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. The fund will support local and national organizations impacting Kentucky, and the initial grant distributions will go toward music and arts education.

