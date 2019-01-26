Timeline shows investigation of alleged pain meds overdosing

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

Investigations are underway into allegations that a doctor working for an Ohio hospital system ordered inappropriately high doses of pain medication to dozens of patients.

Columbus-based Mount Carmel Hospital System says the pain medication led to the deaths of at least 28 people at two hospitals, with six additional patients receiving inappropriately high doses that didn't kill them.

Six lawsuits have been filed to date against the doctor, nurses and pharmacists.

Mount Carmel has apologized and is investigating how the situation was allowed to happen. The hospital said in an internal statement that the doctor's orders were carried out by employees who "made poor decisions" and ignored existing safeguards.

Mount Carmel says in a timeline that it received its first report about the doctor on Oct. 25.

