Times, television stations announced for final three UK Football games

Fans can now mark their calendars after UK Athletics announced the kickoff times and television selections for the final three UK Football games.

The Wildcats will face Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee for their conference finale on November 16 at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Football Cats return to Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 23 to meet Tennessee Marting at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate.

The regular season comes to a close against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon on the SEC Network.

Ticket information for all games is available on UKFootballtix.com.

