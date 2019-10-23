Timothy Madden sentenced to life without parole in murder of 7-year-old

The Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 7-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Photo: Christian County Detention Center

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Timothy Madden was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Gabbi Doolin in Allen County.

Madden pleaded guilty in August to murder and kidnapping, and he also entered an Alford plea to rape and sodomy charges.

Doolin's body was found in a creek after she disappeared from a youth football game in Allen County in November 2015.

Prosecutors say Madden admitted to being at the football game that night playing hide and go seek with children. Multiple people told police they saw Madden at the game near the bathrooms acting “shady.” Madden would kidnap Doolin, and she was found dead in a creek near the football field. DNA led police to link Madden to the crimes.

One of the girls who was playing with Doolin that night was Madden's daughter.

The sentencing came after an outburst in the Allen County courtroom. Madden was seen whispering to his attorney while Gabbi's mother Amy was reading a victim impact statement. Gabbi's father Brian would yell at the sight of the whispering to say Madden can give his wife three minutes to say what she needs to say.

A Madden family member shouted back calling for Brian to be arrested for his outburst, and both parties were removed from the courtroom to be separated.