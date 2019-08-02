Tiny western Kentucky town center of state politics this weekend

Preparations are underway for the annual Fancy Farm picnic. The annual event brings nearly 10,000 people into the tiny town of 500.

It’s at least a four hour drive for most in central Kentucky but thousands make the trip every year for everything that Fancy Farm has to offer.

Pork and mutton were slow cooking Friday and will be ready early Saturday to feed thousands.

The annual event will also see many turn out to hear political stump speaking by the candidates running for governor, attorney general and other state races, but it could also offer a bit of preview of next year’s US Senate race.

When they’re not hearing the typical feisty political speeches, attendees will be be munching on 20,000 pounds of meat that’s cooking over hot cedar coals.

“Tomorrow about 8, [we'll] start selling the mutton," said Eddie Carrico on Friday afternoon. "We will cook it all night, it gets done about 5 a.m., another group comes in keeps it warm, and takes it off.”

"For all the heat, and all the anger and all the emotion that comes with Fancy Farm it’s also a great time," said WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant. "Going to be super BBQ, people meeting each other from all across the commonwealth, it’s very special for our state."

Admission is free to the picnic but the food comes at a cost, as all of this is to raise money for the St. Jerome Catholic Church, its various missions, and the community.