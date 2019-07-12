Tip leads to Mercer Co. search in decades-old missing person case

Updated: Fri 5:48 PM, Jul 12, 2019

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – Authorities confirmed Friday a tip about the 1977 disappearance of Melanie Flynn led them to search an area along U.S. 68 in Mercer County.

Friday’s search marked the second time in two weeks Kentucky State Police have searched the property along the Kentucky River just inside Mercer County.

No new evidence was released today, and investigators have not said what the tip was or why it led them to search the area.

Investigators say Lexington police and the Flynn family have been made aware of the developments.

 
