Tip leads to marijuana grow operation bust in Berea

Two men, including one who was already in jail, are facing charges involving a marijuana grow operation in Madison County.

The Berea Police Department was acting a tip when officers went to a home on Blue Lick Road Tuesday.

A search of the home turned up 39 marijuana plants.

Police arrested Vincent Perry, 20, of Berea at the home. Perry is charged with cultivating marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Marshall Laws, 40, of Berea, is facing the same charges. Laws was already in the Madison County Detention Center on charges including failure to comply with a sex offender registration.

