Tips to cope with all the changes due to COVID-19

Mental health experts say one in five people suffer from depression.

With people told to stay home and self-isolate, it can be challenging to cope with the drastic changes in our daily life.

"What this reminds us is that are so many things that are not in our control whether we have a job whether we lose a job whether we lose a job whether we are having to work remotely," said Lisa King, the director of behavioral medicine for Bluegrass Care Navigators.

"It's all just stress that we have added on to ourselves, and we don't really have a way of coping because it's not a typical circumstance."

Here are King's five tips to get through this:





Stay connected

Stay active

Keep learning

Keep giving

Take notice



"If we can tap into those five areas, we will have a better sense of controlling that little part of the world that we can control," said King.

She also recommends asking your employer about an employee assistance program for counseling.

"But don't give up this will pass it may take a few weeks, but this will pass."