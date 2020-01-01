Tips to get fit to achieve your New Year's resolution

The start of the new year, means setting those New Year's resolutions.

Folks were out early today working out at Proof Fitness.

Getting healthy and losing weight are two top resolutions.

Trainers at Proof Fitness say if getting in shape is your resolution, you should start with a goal that will be easy to reach... and then build on it.

But they also say to not try to overdo it.

"I think one of the biggest traps is people try to bite off more than they can chew, because they've got all of this energy and all of this excitement and motivation at the beginning of the year, or whatever that new goal looks like," fitness instructor April Smith said. "The most important thing is make sure you're staying safe."

Folks at Proof Fitness say while exercise is important, nutrition plays an even bigger role in helping you reach your fitness goals.