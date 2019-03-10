Tips to stay safe during a tornado

First responders are sharing some safety tips after reflecting on one of the worst tornadoes in Lexington that happened 33 years ago.

"Tornadoes can pop with or without any warning, so any plan in place before the emergency happens, the better off everyone is," said Major Jordan Saas, a Lexington firefighter.

On March 10, 1986, the tornado shattered windows and blew off rooftops, damaging 845 homes and businesses.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado started near Tates Creek Road and Man O' War Boulevard before lifting at Richmond Road.

The Lexington mayor at the time, Scotty Basler, declared a state of emergency. No one was killed.

Fast forward to present day, Kentuckians are preparing if something like this ever happens again.

March is Severe Weather Awareness Month, and this week officials issued a statewide tornado drill, complete with outdoor warning sirens and radio and television alerts.

The drill gave schools a chance to review their emergency plans, and Saas said businesses and families should review theirs too.

"Where are you going to go? Where are you going to be after the tornado actually takes place? How are you going to account for your family, or co-workers if this happens at work?" explained Saas.

He shared steps families can take in the case of a tornado.

"Get on the lowest level of your home, get centrally located as possible into a small room, preferably without windows and preferably not on an external wall of a structure," said Saas.

He said this plan should be practiced often so it can be quickly executed at the time of an emergency.

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather, visit BeReadyLexington.com.