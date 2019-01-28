Tips to stay warm, safe in bitterly cold temperatures

As temperatures drop into the teens and even below zero over the next few days, a Lexington physician says now is more important than ever to make sure you're prepared and aware of risks to your health.

Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency physician with Baptist Health Lexington, wants to remind everyone that hypothermia is one of the primary risks.

"If we get too cold we start to lose function, we start to slowing of the processes, difficulty with fine motor skills, eventually difficulty with mentation thinking, getting yourself out of those situations," said Dr. Stanton.

Along with hypothermia being a large health risk during these frigid times, Dr. Ryan Stanton also warns about frostbite becoming more common to your extremities such as fingers, ears, noes, and toes.

"The body, when it starts to get cold, it really doesn't care about your ears and and your toes and your fingers all it cares about is protecting the core," said Dr. Stanton. "So, it shunts all of the blood into the core to try to heat it up to try to protect your heart, your lungs, your vital organs, your brain."

To protect yourself from frostbite, you should always wear gloves, warm socks, and anything else to protect those extremities. Dr. Stanton warns of the dangers if any of those things get wet.

"If you get moisture in socks or on gloves, you need to switch those out, they need to be dry. Moisture wicks away heat so much more efficiently and allows temperature to chill down," said Dr. Stanton.

Frigid conditions allow for the spread of illnesses easier due to more people staying inside, according to Dr. Stanton, which is important for people to remember as well in order to continually practice good hygiene.

