Title IX complaint filed against Fayette County all-girls STEM program

Federal investigators are looking into a complaint against a new, all-girls elementary STEM program in Fayette County.

According to our news partners at the Herald Leader, the complaint comes from a Michigan professor.

He says the program is unfair to boys and violates Title IX by using federal funds.

Title IX states: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

The complaint also mentions four female-only STEM programs at UK.