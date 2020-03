Tiz the Law was the morning-line favorite at the Florida Derby and he lived up to the hype Saturday night to capture 100 Kentucky Derby points.

He now sits atop the Derby leaderboard with 122 points. Wells Bayou is second with 104 points and Ete Indien is third with 74 points. Ete Indien finished third Saturday in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

Shivaree placed second Saturday. A two-dollar bet there paid out 42.00. Tiz the Law paid out 4.80 for first.