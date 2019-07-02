Tobacco purchase age raised to 21 in Walmart, Sam’s Club stores

The minimum age to purchase tobacco products at any Walmart or Sam’s Club store has been raised to 21.

Walmart officials said this includes all e-cigarettes.

Officials also said the process to discontinue the sale of fruit-and-dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems has begun.

Walmart officials said while there is a compliance program to prevent the sale of tobacco and electronic nicotine to anyone under age, they are not satisfied with falling short of the goal of 100 percent compliance.

Read the letter Walmart sent to the FDA outlining these additional measures the company is taking to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.

