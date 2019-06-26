Toddler accidentally shoots self in Boyle County

A toddler is recovering from an accidental shooting in Danville.

The 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Tuesday night while at an apartment on J.E. Woods Drive, off South 2nd Street.

Danville police said the boy was being cared for by his grandfather while his parents were at work.

The boy shot himself in the food with a handgun. He was flown to Kentucky Children's Hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the gun was not locked up, but they didn't go into detail about how the boy was able to get the gun.

Police did not rule out filing charges in this case.

