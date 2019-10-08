Toddler dies in scooter accident in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WKYT) - Authorities say a toddler was killed as a result of a scooter accident in southern Indiana.
Gray affiliate WAVE reports the accident happened in Sellersburg, which is 11 miles north of Louisville.
Sellersburg police say crews responded to the accident around 7 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe the little boy was being pushed on a non-motorized scooter by another child when he fell and hit his head.
The boy wasn't wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.