Toddler dies in scooter accident in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WKYT) - Authorities say a toddler was killed as a result of a scooter accident in southern Indiana.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports the accident happened in Sellersburg, which is 11 miles north of Louisville.

Sellersburg police say crews responded to the accident around 7 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe the little boy was being pushed on a non-motorized scooter by another child when he fell and hit his head.

The boy wasn't wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

 
