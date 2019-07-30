Toddler found dead in hot van at Fla. daycare

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside a hot daycare center van.

A 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a hot daycare van on Monday. The daycare has been shut down pending an investigation. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

The daycare has been shut down pending an investigation, WSVN reported.

A 2-year-old boy’s life ended inside a van parked outside Ceressa’s Daycare and Preschool.

The child was later identified as Noah Sneed.

How long he’d been in that van and why he wasn’t inside the building is still unknown.

Workers discovered his little body in the vehicle around 3:20 p.m. and called police. He’d already died.

A child’s body heats three to five times faster than adults, and experts say at 104 degrees, their major organs can begin to shut down.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out if the child was left behind or was in the van for some other reason.

“We know that at some time earlier today the boy was transported to this facility inside that van. What happened once they arrived here is under investigation.” said Keyla Concepcion of Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“I hear one of the kids say he was sleeping in the van,” said Florence, a volunteer with the daycare.

As detectives tried to piece it all together, distraught workers left for the day and parents arrived, some not knowing if their child was OK.

“No, I’m still on the clock. I had to roll over here to get them because I was trying to figure out what was going on," one parent said.

“Who’s not counting these children? How can you tell a parent that now I’m responsible for your child’s death. I can’t,” one woman said.

“Do you imagine coming from work thinking you going to see your child and somebody tell you your child is dead. I could feel her pain because I’m a mother. That’s a baby,” another woman said, weeping.

According to local media, the facility was found to be in compliance of all regulations including those related to transportation in April.

Copyright 2019 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.