Toddler shot in the head in apparent accidental shooting in Adair County

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after an apparent accidental shooting in Adair County.

The Adair County Community Voice said the victim and a 5-year-old child found the gun in a truck near Marvin Jones Road Sunday afternoon.

Police said someone called 911 and reported the 2-year-old was injured from falling on glass, according to the paper. Police went to the hospital and determined the child had a gunshot wound to the head.

The paper reported that as of Monday afternoon, the child is stable.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

