“Together We Are Stronger” mural comes to Downtown Lexington

We’ve seen how art is helping people get creative during the pandemic. On Saturday a pair of mural artists brought their talents to Downtown Lexington to send a positive message in a big way.

The mural says "together we are stronger." You can see it next to A Cup of Commonwealth as you drive on Main Street into Downtown Lexington.

Graham Allen and Geoff Murphy from Square Pegs studio and Design are the artists behind the message. Different Lexington businesses are helping to make it happen, like PRHBTN, Zeff Maloney, Kentucky for Kentucky, and a Cup of Commonwealth.

“We’re really proud, actually, of a lot of community effort that everyone has been making to put it together right now," Allen said. "It’s important that we do that, that we work together.”

Allen says painting is therapeutic for him and he’s excited to let his talent shine. He’s hopeful that this situation will bring out the best for other artists too.

“I think it’s positive to just have everybody supporting if they can through their own arts, and promote artists themselves, artists, designers musicians. Everybody right now in the artistic community as far as getting some support I think is very important also,” he said.

Kentucky for Kentucky will be selling t-shirts with the design at KyforKy.com. The proceeds will go to the Blue Grass Community Fund.