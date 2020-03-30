Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-August 8 in 2021

A security guard walks past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes a call for delay from the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
ROME (AP) -- The 33 sports that make up the Summer Olympic program voted unanimously to delay the Tokyo Games by a full year.

That cleared the way for local organizers and the International Olympic Committee to make the move official. Summer Olympic sports federations president Francesco Ricci Bitti tells The Associated Press, “We were the last to express our view. We’re the ones who have problems with the calendar to deal with. Two minutes after the end of our call, the press release was issued."

The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are July 23-Aug. 8, a day earlier than they would've been in 2020.

 
