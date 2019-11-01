Too early? Bah Humbug! Lexington gears up for the Christmas season

With Halloween in the rear-view mirror (unless you’re trick-or-treating on Saturday,) Lexington is now focusing on the upcoming holiday season.

Nov. 1 marks the start of the holiday season for a lot of folks. Many are already getting in the holiday spirit. Decorations are being bought, lights are being hung, and Christmas music is coming over the radio waves.

"The day after Halloween means Mixmas,” says Traci James, with Mix 94.5. “That's what people have been emailing me about since June. If I actually flipped to Mixmas in July, I think everyone would be ecstatic, but I know all my Mixmas listeners right now are very, very, very happy."

James says people are thrilled about the return of the holiday season and the traditions that come with it.

"My very first Mixmas I heard ‘I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’ and that's still one of the most requested songs we get to date."

While the Christmas music is rockin' and rollin', lights are being strung in downtown Lexington.

Deputy Director of Recreation, Penny Ebel, says, "Our maintenance section decorates downtown. They put probably - and I don't have an exact figure on this – but, I'd say probably close to 10 to 20 miles of lights in the trees on Main Street and Vine Street."

It takes a long time to hang up all of those lights. The crews have been working since the start of October. It's all a labor of love for the holiday joy.

"Parks and Recreation make downtown beautiful during the holidays. So that is our way of saying to Lexington, you know, happy holidays."

After weeks of working, crews say the bright lights will soon light the streets.

