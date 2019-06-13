Too many showers leads to fight between Florida man, 70-year-old roommate

Byron Christianoudis just wanted to take a shower. He ended up in the Land O Lakes Jail after a fight with his elderly roommate.

Deputies arrested the 48-year-old man Tuesday for battery on a person over 65, the Miami Herald reported.

Christianoudis rents space from his 70-year-old roommate, which technically makes this a landlord-tenant relationship.

When the roommate told Christianoudis he takes too many showers, Christianoudis put him in a headlock and scratched his face so severely, it left lacerations, deputies said.

The suspect reportedly confessed to putting his roommate in a headlock, but claimed he only did so because he felt threatened.

