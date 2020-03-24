Top lawmakers open negotiations on new Kentucky budget

Kentucky's top legislative leaders are warning of the severe challenges to craft a new state budget due to the coronavirus outbreak.

House and Senate budget negotiators started their work Monday to reach agreement on a new two-year state budget. It will be the centerpiece of work in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the virus outbreak.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers spoke at the start of the budget negotiations. They say economic damage from the virus will hurt tax revenue collections used to support the next budget.