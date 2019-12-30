Top weather events in Kentucky over the decade

WKYT is looking back at the top weather events of the decade.

1. Tornado outbreak - March 2, 2012

This outbreak was the second-biggest in the history of Kentucky, with 19 tornadoes tearing across at least 27 counties in the commonwealth. More than 20 were killed and more than 200 injured.

An EF-3 tornado hit Magoffin County with maximum winds of 160 miles per hour. That tornado was on the ground for 49 miles across eastern Kentucky, touching down in Wolfe County and Salyersville.

West Liberty in Morgan County was hit very hard. An EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour decimated much of the downtown area. The tornado was a mile wide. It first touched down near Mariba in Menifee County at 5:39 p.m. Nineteen minutes later it slammed into downtown West Liberty. The tornado moved into western parts of Johnson County and Lawrence County before moving into West Virginia.

East Bernstadt witnessed an EF-2 tornado that was on the ground for only seven miles. It was enough to cause a lot of damage.

The tornadoes reportedly caused more than $150 million in damage.

2. Three historic snowstorms within 11 months - February 2015 - January 2016

In January 2016, most areas of the state saw more than 10" of snow. Some areas in south-central Kentucky picked up more than two feet of snow. Parts of Interstate 75 south of Lexington were forced to shut down. Then-Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency.

3. Deadly flooding in Flat Gap - July 13, 2015

Four people were killed in the flooding in Johnson County. The waters destroyed 150 homes and damaged many more. The radar estimated the rainfall rate was 6-7 inches per hour.

4. Wettest year on record - 2018

5. Seven 100°+ days in 2012, including reaching 105° on July 7

6. Driest month in recorded history - September 2019

7. Hottest three October days in recorded history - October 2018

8. 10" of snow in less than three hours - March 2017 snowstorm

9. Paris tornado - October 7, 2014

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Bourbon County, injuring one person. Tornadoes were also reported in Pike, Oldham, Scott, and Harrison counties. October is late in the year to see tornadoes.

10. Severe storm outbreak with 100 mph winds - March 1, 2017

Four tornadoes touched down in Kentucky during the storm. All were EF-1 rated tornadoes in Butler, Warren, Henry, and Logan counties. Straight-line winds topped speeds of 100 mph and caused extensive damage. Estill and Madison counties were especially hit hard.

Hottest temperature: 105° (Third-hottest temperature ever recorded in Lexington)

Lowest temperature: -18° (Tied for third-coldest temperature ever)

Four of the top 10 wettest years on record: 1. 2018, 2. 2011, 8. 2015, 9. 2013