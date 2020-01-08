Topher, Pit bull mix (Jan. 8, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Topher is a sweet boy who's ready for a home, preferably with no cats. He likes to chase them. (WKYT)

Topher is up for adoption!

He's a 4-year-old pit bull mix with lots of energy who came to the Lexington Humane Society as a stray.

He's only been at LHS for a few days, and the staff and volunteers love him!

Topher is a sweet boy and would be your best friend.

He is microchipped, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

His adoption comes with a free vet visit.

Topher enjoys being around other dogs but loves to chase cats. He would be best in a home with no cats.

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Topher to make sure their personalities mesh well.

You can find more information about Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic here.

Meet all of the dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society here.