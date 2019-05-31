Torch run marks 25th anniversary of Special Olympics Kentucky

Special Olympics Kentucky is celebrating its 25th year of the State Summer Games at Eastern Kentucky University.

Photo: WKYT

The event started Friday and goes through the weekend. 1,400 athletes will compete in five sports.

"They exemplify hope and that there are no limits," "Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said. "I think that's why it's important that we follow them."

The Law Enforcement Torch Run took place from Frankfort to Richmond ahead of the Opening Ceremonies. Police officers, troopers and deputies participated in the run.

The public is encouraged to attend all competitions beginning Saturday morning at Tom Samuels Track.