Officials: EF-1 tornado damage in Simpson County

The National Weather Service says preliminary survey findings showed that an EF-1 tornado touched down Friday night in Simpson County.

A line of severe storms came from the east Friday evening, and rotation developed near the Gold City community in Simpson County.

After various reports of trees down and damages to barns, the National Weather Service in Louisville sent a team to survey the damage early Saturday morning.

Preliminary survey findings found that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph did touch down in Simpson County, uprooting large trees and cause wind damage.

The rating on this touch down is not final as a survey is still ongoing.