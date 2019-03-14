/ Tornado touches down in western Kentucky; nearly hits NWS office

Tornado touches down in western Kentucky; nearly hits NWS office

Courtesy: Jared Borum
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:40 AM, Mar 14, 2019

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service says storms producing tornadoes have hit portions of western Kentucky.

The NWS Paducah office tweeted the tornado just missed its office in West Paducah around 10:30 a.m.

A tornado did touch down in Lone Oak in McCracken County. The weather service also said a tornado was observed near Morganfield.

The Paducah Police Department said the city avoid most of the damage, but there are widespread power outages.

Social media reports also show what appears to be a tornado in the area.








 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus