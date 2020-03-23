Total Kentucky COVID-19 cases at 104 Monday morning

As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 104.

The number of confirmed cases has really grown in the last few days.

And Jefferson County, the most populous county in our state, has the most cases at 29.

Gender is close to equal here. We're seeing 46 men and 55 women with COVID-19.

There are some whose gender we don't know right now.

Here's a chart showing just how much our number of confirmed cases has grown:

It really jumped over the last four days.

Governor Beshear said this would happen as more places started testing for COVID-19.

Out of the 104 positive tests, there have been 1,866 negative tests.

Kentucky has close to 4.5 million people. So, we're looking at 44 tests per 100,000 Kentuckians.