Tournament cancellations could mean big financial hit for KHSAA

The Sweet Sixteen tournament ended as quickly as it started, and now there's no chance it or any other spring sports championships will be played this year.

"We had looked at venue options, we had looked at format options. It wasn't going to be a moneymaker that it normally is. It wasn't going to be the big social gathering," says KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

Tackett says the revenue from the Girls and Boys Sweet 16 tournaments is huge.

"The growth of ticket sales is a little over 1.3 million, plus you've got about half a million tied up in sponsorships,” says Tackett. “It's devastating."

Many may think that KHSAA can make up for that loss with ticket sales for regular-season games, but all of that money goes from the gates, back to the schools. KHSAA only makes money from championships and sponsors.

"Everything is on the table,” explains Tackett. “Everything is on the table from state assistance to changing school assistance to closing and going with a department."

Tackett also points out that KHSAA is a nonprofit, so being down millions of dollars is difficult, and will likely lead to some big decisions.

"I've got to decide along with our board – whether it be personnel-wise – depending on whether or not we can have fall championships. Do we furlough some people? Same decisions every small business is facing," says Tackett.

Right now, that’s all just talk, and at the end of the day, the number one goal is to get athletes back on the field or the court.

