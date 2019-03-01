Tow truck driver injured hours after car found crashed in Lexington

A Lexington road was closed Friday morning after a bizarre crash.

Delong Road, between Walnut Hill Road and Colliver Lane, was shut down around 6:30 a.m. It's near Armstrong Mill.

Police say a driver crashed Thursday night.

His truck ended up in a ditch, between two trees, up against a rock wall.

They say the driver left the scene.

Officers found the truck Friday morning and called a tow truck to get it.

They say the tow truck driver was trying to get the car out, fell and hurt himself.

Officers decided to open the road back up to avoid anyone else getting hurt.

They say since the car was off the road, they will try and get it out at daylight on Friday.