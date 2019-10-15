Toyota looks to add 400 employees at Georgetown plant

Toyota is looking to add hundreds to its workforce in Georgetown to help make some of the models produced at the plant.

The automaker says it is immediately seeking 400 employees to join its workforce of 8,000.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky president Susan Elkington says starting wages are at $18 per hour, and there are opportunities to earn more. Elkington says the company is also offering a $500 signing bonus.

Benefits include an on-site daycare and fitness center, paid vacation and clothing allowances.

The company says this growth comes on the heels of Toyota adding 400 employees to work at its Princeton, Indiana manufacturing facility.

