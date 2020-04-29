Toyota pushes back date for workers to return

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) has pushed back the date they will return to production by a week.

Toyota had previously "confirmed" they would return to production on Monday, May 4. That date has now been pushed back to May 11.

A statement released from Toyota reads, “Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone its ramp up of its North American manufacturing operations from the week of May 4 to the week of May 11 including its vehicle and engine plant in Georgetown. As previously stated, Toyota intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”