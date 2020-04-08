Toyota shutdown extended again; workers now to return May 4

Employees at Toyota say they’ve received a message stating that they will now return to work on Monday, May 4.

A statement from Toyota reads, in part, "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through May 1, resuming production on May 4."

Workers had expected to return to work on April 20. That date was already an extension from Toyota’s original plan, which put workers returning to their positions on April 6.

Details on compensation for workers remaining off of their jobs are expected to be forthcoming.

