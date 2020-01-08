Toyota's Georgetown plant starts rolling RAV4 Hybrids off assembly lines

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) is rolling 2020 RAV4 Hybrids off the assembly line this week.

In 2019, the RAV4 Hybrid had its best sales year to date, up 92.3 percent, and helped the RAV4 become the best-selling SUV in a calendar year.

TMMK has produced the most popular sedan in the U.S., the Camry, for 18 years in a row.

Toyota now produces four electrified vehicles, including the Avalon Hybrid, Camry Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h.

“We are excited to see the past nine months of preparation come to life with the completion of our first Kentucky-built 2020 RAV4 Hybrid,” said TMMK President Susan Elkington. “This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of our dedicated team members and our recent investments."

By 2025, Toyota’s global goal is to offer an electrified option (hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, battery) on all Toyota and Lexus models.

TMMK is Toyota’s largest plant in the world with more than nine million square feet of floor space, more than 8,000 full-time team members, and represents a $7-billion investment.