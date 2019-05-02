Tractor trailer breaks under I-35 overpass in Texas

An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused many headaches for those who commute on Mann Road.

The columns holding up the overpass caused the middle of the trailer to nearly bend in half. (Source: Rick Rodriguez, KGNS)

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning underneath the I-35 overpass on Mann Road and Santa Ursula.

According to reports, the driver of the big rig labeled “Sim Connect Freight Management" underestimated the size of the semitrailer.

The bridge is identified at 16 feet and six inches.

The columns holding up the overpass caused the middle of the trailer to nearly bend in half, which is when it became lodged inside the underpass preventing workers from moving the truck.

Police were seen redirecting traffic.

Copyright 2019 KGNS. All rights reserved.