Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-64

Black ice is being cited as a contributing factor in a crash Saturday morning that has shut down I-64 at the Rowan and Carter County line.

A tractor trailer carrying hazardous materials is involved in the wreck. No word yet on what material the truck was carrying, or if there are any injuries.

A post from Morehead City Hall’s Facebook page says that heavy fog froze on the road, creating patches of dangerous black ice.

Road crews are on the scene.

WKYT is en route to the site of the crash, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

