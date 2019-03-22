Traffic delays expected during downtown events

A busy weekend in downtown Lexington is expected to make traffic pretty rough in the area this weekend.

Lexington Comic and Toy Con will be at the Lexington Convention Center and five showings of the Broadway show "something Rotten" at the Lexington Opera House are expected to congest downtown Lexington.

LCTC started Thursday, and runs through the weekend. Organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors.

At the Opera House, hundreds are expected to attend the Broadway shows today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Anyone planning on being in the area should allow extra time to find a parking spot.

Parking is available at the Rupp Arena lot on High Street. It costs $10.