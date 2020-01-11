Traffic light down in Franklin County blocked U.S. 127 at Burlington Ln for several hours

Wind rocked the bluegrass throughout the day Saturday, and in Franklin County, phones started ringing early with wind damage reports.

"We've had several trees down on the roadways,” Deputy Director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Ray Kinney said. “That's been our biggest issue."

But, one of the most time-consuming issues was a traffic signal down across U.S. 127.

It happened around 8 a.m. and had all four lanes blocked at the Burlington Lane intersection for about four hours.

"The highway department was very responsive with the sheriff’s department to start blocking traffic when the lights came down,” Kinney said. “Then we had to call crews in to put the lights back up and repair them."

Though damage remained pretty minor early on, crews stayed on high alert for what was to come.

"We expect more of the same trees down, possibly power lines, and possibly flash flooding events if the heavy rain does come through with this line,” Kinney said. “It's the watch and wait effort right now."

Officials were hoping for the best but still prepared for the worst.

"We've worked through the week to notify our road crews, the utility departments and such as to this event occurring,” Kinney said. “So, we think we're ready."

To report non-emergent damages in Franklin County, call dispatch at 502-875-8582.